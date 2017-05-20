10 Must-Read Books For Every Aspiring Minimalist

Minimalism isn’t just for your wardrobe. Most of us dream about the things we want – the fancy homes, the fast cars, the flashy watches, the luxury holidays in 5-star hotels – but a growing community of simplifiers have turned “less is more” into a lifestyle.

You might be a secret minimalist if…

-You feel burdened by your clutter.

-You’re tired of the seemingly-endless chores of cleaning and organising.

-You appreciate quality over quantity.

-You’d rather purge than acquire.

-You’ve questioned the culture of consumerism.

The truth is, many of us know we own too much stuff, and if we’re honest – really honest – we know that things rarely result in greater happiness (there’s even science to prove it). Instead, constant acquisition simply results in a desire for more, and redirects our time, energy, and focus to things that can never be fulfilling.

If you believe in living a better life with less, these are the must-read minimalism books that belong on your shelf.

Essentialism

The Disciplined Pursuit of Less

The Way of the Essentialist isn’t about getting more done in less time. It’s about getting only the right things done. It is not a time management strategy, or a productivity technique. It is a systematic discipline for discerning what is absolutely essential, then eliminating everything that is not, so you can make the highest possible contribution towards the things that really matter. By forcing us to apply a more selective criteria for what is Essential, the disciplined pursuit of less empowers us to reclaim control of our own choices about where to spend our precious time and energy.

The More Of Less

Finding the Life You Want Under Everything You Own

The More of Less delivers an empowering plan for living more by owning less. With practical suggestions and encouragement to personalise your own minimalist style, Joshua Becker shows you why minimising possessions is the best way to maximise life. Becker teachers readers to: recognise the life-giving benefits of owning less, realise how the stuff you own is keeping you from pursuing your dreams, craft a personal and practical approach to decluttering your home and life, experience the joys of generosity, and learn why the best part of minimalism isn’t a clean house – it’s a full life.

Everything That Remains

A Memoir By The Minimalists

What if everything you ever wanted isn’t what you actually want? Twenty-something, suit-clad, and upwardly mobile, Joshua Fields Millburn thought he had everything anyone could ever want. Until he didn’t anymore. Blindsided by the loss of his mother and his marriage in the same month, Millburn started questioning every aspect of the life he had built for himself. Then, he accidentally discovered a lifestyle known as minimalism… and everything started to change. Not a how-to book but a why-to book, Everything That Remains is the touching, surprising story of what happened when one young man decided to let go of everything and begin living more deliberately.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up

The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing

Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondo takes tidying to a whole new level, promising that if you properly simplify and organise your home once, you’ll never have to do it again. The KonMari Method, with its revolutionary category-by-category system, leads to lasting results. In fact, none of Kondo’s clients have lapsed (and she still has a three-month waiting list). With detailed guidance for determining which items in your house “spark joy” (and which don’t), this international bestseller featuring Tokyo’s newest lifestyle phenomenon will help you clear your clutter and enjoy the unique magic of a tidy home—and the calm, motivated mindset it can inspire.

The Joy of Less

A Minimalist Guide to Declutter, Organize, and Simplify

Do you ever feel overwhelmed, instead of overjoyed, by all your possessions? Do you secretly wish a gale force wind would blow the clutter from your home? The Joy of Less is a fun, lighthearted guide to minimalist living. Part One provides an inspirational pep talk on the joys and rewards of paring down. Part Two presents the STREAMLINE method: ten easy steps to rid your house of clutter. Part Three goes room by room, outlining specific ways to tackle each one. Part Four helps you get your family on board, and live more lightly and gracefully on the earth.

Simplify

7 Guiding Principles to Help Anyone Declutter Their Home and Life

Three years ago, Joshua Becker’s typical suburban family made the decision to minimise their possessions, declutter their home, and simplify their lives. In so doing, they discovered countless real-life benefits of living with less. Now, to help others experience the same freedom, they offer the most important lessons they’ve learned through the process. Simplify is full of personal stories, practical tips, and powerful inspiration. Its rational approach to minimalism will free you from the burden of clutter and provide you with the extra motivation to realign your life around your heart’s greatest passions, however you choose to define them.

The Art of Discarding

How to Get Rid of Clutter and Find Joy

Practical and inspiring, The Art of Discarding (the book that originally inspired a young Marie Kondo to start cleaning up her closets) offers hands-on advice and easy-to-follow guidelines to help readers learn how to finally let go of stuff that is holding them back—as well as sage advice on acquiring less in the first place. Author Nagisa Tatsumi urges us to reflect on our attitude to possessing things and to have the courage and conviction to get rid of all the stuff we really don’t need, offering advice on how to tackle the things that pile up at home and take back control. By learning the art of discarding you will gain space, free yourself from “accumulation syndrome,” and find new joy and purpose in your clutter-free life.

Goodbye, Things

The New Japanese Minimalism

Fumio Sasaki is not an enlightened minimalism expert or an organising guru—he’s just a regular guy who was stressed out and constantly comparing himself to others, until one day he decided to change his life by saying goodbye to everything he didn’t absolutely need. The effects were remarkable: Sasaki gained true freedom, new focus, and a real sense of gratitude for everything around him. In Goodbye, Things Sasaki modestly shares his personal minimalist experience, offering specific tips on the minimising process and revealing how the new minimalist movement can not only transform your space but truly enrich your life.

The Power of Less

The Fine Art of Limiting Yourself to the Essential…in Business and in Life

With the countless distractions that come from every corner of a modern life, it’s amazing that we’re ever able to accomplish anything. The Power of Less demonstrates how to streamline your life by identifying the essential and eliminating the unnecessary—freeing you from everyday clutter and allowing you to focus on accomplishing the goals that can change your life for the better. The Power of Less will show you how to: break any goal down into manageable tasks, focus on only a few tasks at a time, create new and productive habits, hone your focus, and increase your efficiency. By setting limits for yourself and making the most of the resources you already have, you’ll finally be able work less, work smarter, and focus on living the life that you deserve.

Zero Waste Home

The Ultimate Guide To Simplifying Your Life By Reducing Your Waste

In Zero Waste Home, Bea Johnson shares the story of how she simplified her life by reducing her waste. Today, Bea and her family produce just one quart of garbage a year, and their overall quality of life has changed for the better: they now have more time together, they’ve cut their annual spending by a remarkable 40 percent, and they are healthier than they’ve ever been. This book shares essential how-to advice, secrets, and insights based on Bea’s experience, demystifying the process of going Zero Waste with hundreds of easy tips for sustainable living that even the busiest people can integrate.