Cool Sydney Pubs Hiding The City’s Best Brew

There’s something very special that makes a pub a proper pub. From sticky carpets to free-flowing beers, the smell of malt and cheap bottom shelf liquor hovering in the air. It’s for this reason that we wanted to give a dedication to the finest watering holes in and around the harbour city.

No dives, no bars, no clubs, none of that bullshit. Just somewhere to drop in on a whim, should you feel the need to thoroughly wet your whistle.

Redfern/Alexandria

The Noble Hops, Redfern

Playing host to more breweries that you’ve never heard of than you could ever imagine, The Noble Hops is all about exposing its clientele to the finest Australian craft beer, no matter how small the shed it’s been made in.

125 Redfern St, Redfern

The Lord Raglan, Alexandria

The Lord Raglan, located just across from Alexandria Park, is all about being as pure a pub as it can be. No pokies, no gawdy smoking areas, just a warm, comfortable setting and a ton of great craft brews on tap that rotate on the weekly. Combine this with a suite of pinball machines, a solid American-inspired menu and weekly trivia, and baby you’ve got a party going.

12 Henderson Rd, Alexandria

The Iron Duke, Alexandria

The second great pub that makes the short voyage from Redfern station worth undertaking, the Iron Duke has a weekly roster of featured beers on tap that you can sample, and even preview through their website before you head in. Just another Alexandria staple that confirms that area as Sydney’s craft beer haven.

220 Botany Rd, Alexandria

The Bearded Tit, Redfern

Before you even walk inside The Bearded Tit, it’s easy to see that you’re about to enter one of Sydney’s more unique pubs, in terms of both décor and the local crowds. Food comes ordered from the Chinese takeaway down the street, while the Wednesday open entertainment night is absolutely something to behold. Go in with an open mind, and you won’t be disappointed.

183 Regent St, Redfern

Surry Hills/Paddington/Darlinghurst

Dove & Olive, Surry Hills

Tucked away in the quieter side of Surry Hills, Dove & Olive became one of the area’s most classy (and popular) watering holes almost overnight when it opened back in 2012. Despite this, they’ve never lost their true pub feel, offering $4 craft beer from 5-7PM, Monday to Saturday.

156 Devonshire St, Surry Hills

The Bat & Ball, Surry Hills

A popular haunt for both Sydney Swans & Sydney FC fans, the BnB’s Parkside bar has long been a favoured choice for anyone heading to games at the nearby SFS or SCG. Recently revamped with a new menu and a great function area, they offer an awesome British vibe, darts AND quality grub.

495 Cleveland St, Redfern

The Paddington Inn, Paddington

The Paddington Inn is not any ordinary pub. Taking inspiration from the more upmarket pubs lining London and the Rest of the UK, the pub’s dining room offers delicacies like Sydney Rock Oysters, Chicken Liver Parfait and beef tartare. A far cry from a $10 burger & chips, but worth venturing up Oxford St to experience at least once.

338 Oxford St, Paddington

The Local Taphouse, Darlinghurst

The highlight of any trip to the Local Taphouse has to come in the form of their beer tasting paddles, best sampled by going from a lighter pale ale through to a smoky porter or stout. Their slightly upmarket take on pub grub and rooftop views makes everything feel a little more special too, but it never loses that homely pub feel.

122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst

The Inner West

The Queen’s Hotel, Enmore

Newtown’s pub scene has all but died, replaced with a sizeable helping of pubs-come-cocktail-bars-come-nightclubs. Just a few minutes’ walk down in enmore though, things have stayed a little more down to earth. A new breed of gastropubs is starting to take hold in the area, first and foremost of which is the Merivale-owned Queens Hotel.

Ground Floor, 167 Enmore Rd, Enmore

Vic on the Park, Marrickville

Home of what may be one of Sydney’s most beloved beer gardens, the Vic has experienced a huge resurgence of popularity in the last few years. With a great selection of beers and burgers, the main highlight of the Vic comes in the form of its huge backyard area, which features a basketball court so you can lay up some bricks as you smash some tins.

2 Addison Rd, Marrickville

The Oxford Tavern, Petersham

Formerly one of the Inner West’s most notorious strip bars, walking into the Oxford was once like experiencing the end of the world itself. Now, it’s an entirely different monster. Good music plays, good beer flows, and on Sundays they break out the smoker to host Black Betty’s BBQ. Good meat by the gram. What more could you want?

1 New Canterbury Rd, Petersham

Sydney CBD

The Lord Nelson Brewery, The Rocks

Crowded AF on weekends, but absolutely one of Sydney’s most legendary drinking spots, the Lord Nelson is the site of Sydney’s first really trendy craft brewery, making good beer accessible to hop fiends before it was even remotely cool to do so. Even now, their most popular brews flow freely on tap, as do a suite of their other, more seasonal beers.

19 Kent St, The Rocks

The Hero of Waterloo, The Rocks

The Rocks are the Sydney CBD’s pub haven, and walking a bit from the hustle and bustle of The Rocks’ more traditionally crowded areas will have you in the proximity of some of Sydney’s oldest pubs. The Hero of Waterloo, which we think may have the best pub name in Sydney, is no exception, housing many a keen drinker within its century-old sandstone walls.

81 Lower Fort St, Millers Point