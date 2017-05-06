Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [06.04.17]

Elevate your weekend threads with the right footwear.

1 of 7|Adidas|Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Hu Tennis - $TBC - LINK
2 of 7|Nike|Vapormax Day To Night Pack - $230 - LINK
3 of 7|Nike|Sock Dart University Red - LINK
4 of 7|Adidas|adizero Prime BOOST LTD Pack - $TBC - LINK
5 of 7|NikeLab|ACG 07 KMTR - $TBC - LINK
6 of 7|Adidas|NMD XR1 - $235 - LINK
7 of 7|NikeLab|Aqua Sock 360 - $TBC - LINK

It’s an all Nike and Adidas affair this week with some of the sleekest silhouettes and colourways to release from the major brands.

First up is Adidas with their latest Pharrell Williams collaboration in the Originals Hu Tennis in green and gold. The NMD also continues its reign as a staple sneaker in the athleisure realm with a new collegiate navy colourway. There’s also the latest from Kith NYC with their own version of the adizero Prime BOOST LTD pack shod in a trio of cool colours.

From then on it’s an all Nike affair with a brand new Vapormax colours ranging from day to midnight to suit any taste. There’s also a Sock Dart thrown in for good measure but the standout this week is easily the NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR, a very forward-designed shoe intended to take on the elements whilst looking right at home on the runways.

Not progressive enough for you? Slide your feet into the quirky NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 which pushes sneaker minimalism to a bold new realm.

