Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [19.05.17]

Sneaker time is upon us for another week and this time around we’re toying with hues of red and white across the selection.

First up is the Adidas NMD City Sock 2 which loses the signature side blocks for a more minimalist aesthetic in pearl grey. It won’t come cheap though and you’ll need to register in a draw to score them. Not to be outdone is the Nike Vapormax silhouette dropping in yet another colourway, this time in an ominous dark team red.

Following that the Swoosh also have a new Air Max Flair in red and SB Blazer Mid in crispy white to add to the collection. Rounding things out nicely are a pair of New Balances in cool Terry Cloth colourways.