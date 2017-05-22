Where To Find Melbourne’s Most Amazing Steak

Ah, steak. Where would the human race be today without hunter gathering that very first piece of precious flesh in the name of survival (sorry, vegan guy).

There’s no doubting that steak has elevated itself beyond the home grill and onto the world stage in an audacious exhibition of the finest cuts available to discerning diners (looking at you, Saltbae).

This is steak but not as necessity knows it. This is steak served as a precious commodity and here’s where to sample the very best of it in Melbourne.

Squires Loft

Widely recognised as one of the most experienced steak houses in Melbourne, Squires Loft retains a fierce reputation amongst its followers – and there are many as Squires Loft have been in business for two decades. The grill masters here let their produce do the talking here with sensational cuts of meat sourced from the local lust pastures of the Western District of Victoria and Gippsland. If you choose this joint you won’t have an issue finding it too since they have numerous locations all over Melbourne.

St Kilda Road Towers, 1 Queens Road

Rockpool Bar & Grill

Much like Sydney’s iconic steakhouse, Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar & Grill also resides down south to serve up his signature American-style cuts of perfectly cooked steak. The man also has a reputation to uphold so expect only the highest of quality from Australia’s premiere producers including David Blackmore’s Wagyu, Cape Grim, and Minderoo. All meat which enters Rockpool is also dry-aged in-house to ensure absolute control of quality.

Crown Entertainment Complex, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

San Telmo

For an authentic Argentinian twist on a classic steak, the place to hit up is San Telmo in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. The grill masters here utilise imported Argentine charcoal called Parilla to give their cuts a unique smokey flavour that is their signature. All the beef at San Telmo is pasture-fed and sourced from O’Connors including their premium dry aged rib eye.

14 Meyers Pl, Melbourne

La Luna

The secret to Adrian Richardson’s beef is the dry ageing which spans for 60 whole days before it reaches the hot plates. Variation is also the winner here with everything from the modern European classic rump to rib eye to a 200g Filet Mignon wrapped in bacon. Those up for a real challenge can take on the 900g steak served on the bone.

320 Rathdowne St, Carlton North

Steer Bar & Grill

You want options and sophistication? You’ll get it at Steer Bar & Grill with over 30 different cuts of meat on offer in a lavish dining environment. The variation in flavour and cuts are carefully sourced from numerous regions to ensure every cut of steak earns its place on the menu. It’s not the most affordable on the list but it’s definitely an experience.

15 Claremont St, South Yarra

The Dutchess

Head upstairs Duke’s and you’ll be greeted with Dutchess, an eatery which also serves up some serious steaks in an elegant setting. Their sizes of steak range from small at 150g to their largest at 1.1kg with cuts consisting of pasture-fed, Cape Grim to dry-aged Tasmanian beef that’s full of flavour.

The Duke Of Wellington, 146 Flinders St, Melbourne

Longhorn Saloon

Like the others on this list, Longhorn Saloon only serves up serious steaks with a Tex-Mex twist. Headed by the Balleau brothers, diners can expect the best in eye fillet and New York Strip cuts that are grain-fed and certified Angus. There’s even a selection of cuts from the Hunter Valley with a generous dose of equally delectable sides to accompany any wine or cocktail.

118 Elgin St, Carlton

Feeling Like Going It On Your Own?

Check out out expert’s guide on how to cook the perfect steak as told by two professional chefs.