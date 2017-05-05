Christopher Nolan Rumoured To Be Directing James Bond 25

Brace yourselves, Bond fans. Rumours are rife at the moment that award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is involved in the upcoming James Bond film – that’s number 25 for those keeping count at home.

The speculation first surfaced when the Bond 25 listing on IMDB Pro noted Nolan’s Syncopy as its production company. And as with most Syncopy-produced films, Nolan almost always directs (short of one Batman animated film and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel).

Given the sketchy nature of IMDb listings, a lot of industry speculators are warning people not to get too excited as those who have “confirmed” the listing only includes a Bond fan who says he contacted IMDb Pro to verify the listing’s authenticity.

IMDbPro – because this is totally info worth paying for. pic.twitter.com/jW4LwWwqbv — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 3, 2017

Nonetheless there is still some weight behind the rumours since Nolan has in the past indicated that he’s always wanted to direct a James Bond film. Add to this the fact that Nolan has 007 candidate Tom Hardy up his sleeve via blockbusters such as Inception and The Dark Knight Rises and we have the perfect storm.

Will Daniel Craig return under a Nolan directorship? Or will Nolan can him altogether in favour of Hardy? It’s all up for grabs at the moment with reports that Spectre writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are both already working on a new script whilst Craig is being offered $150 million to come back for two more films.

Bond 25 currently doesn’t have a release date but we’ll be here to keep you guys updated once there’s any news.