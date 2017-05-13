Deadpool Is Getting An Animated Series & Donald Glover Is In Charge

Is there nothing Donald Glover can’t do? The actor, writer, producer, director, comedian, rapper, singer, songwriter, and DJ has a new project in the pipeline: an adult, animated Deadpool adaptation for FXX.

The American cable network has ordered 10 episodes of an untitled Deadpool animated series, set to debut in 2018. Donald Glover and younger bro Stephen Glover will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers of the show, with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory as additional executive producers.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, one of FX Networks’ presidents of original programming.

“We’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original,” Jeph Loeb added. “How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!”

There’s little in the way of other info about the show (including any hints about whether Ryan Reynolds will lend his voice to the lead), but if any Marvel property is suited to the wild world of adult animation, it’s definitely Deadpool. Stay tuned for all the raunchy, sweary, ultra-violent updates.

