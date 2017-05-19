Gucci Teams Up With MR PORTER For First Capsule Collection

Something special has been brewing between men’s fashion retailer MR PORTER and Italian label Gucci. The two names have teamed up to conceive their first ever exclusive capsule collection under the creative eye of designer, Alessandro Michele.

The 43 piece capsule collection will evoke urbanism and self-expression through classic tailoring and eccentric sportswear with standout detailing. For men, that means the entire collection is ready to wear along with shoes and accessories which infuses the House’s rich textures and fabrications in a vivid colour palette of zesty oranges and yellows, azure blues and bordeaux reds.

The collection will also feature Gucci’s iconic motifs in the bee, tiger, skeleton and cat emblazoned across blazers and pockets of denim. The goal behind the collaboration was to showcase MR PORTER’s traditional English tailoring roots married with Gucci’s romantically-eccentric aesthetic.

Have a flick through the gallery above to see the whole collection or head over to MR PORTER to score your piece.