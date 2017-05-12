Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [12.05.17]

The way to a man’s heart is through his feet.

1 of 7|Adidas|Overkill x EQT Support Pack - $TBA - LINK
2 of 7|Nike|Sock Dart Triple White - $130 - LINK
3 of 7|Asics|GEL-Lyte III "Veg-Tan" - €124.95 - LINK
4 of 7|adidas Originals|Human Race Sneaker - $TBA - LINK
5 of 7|NikeLab|City Knife 3 Flyknit - $TBA - LINK
6 of 7|Adidas|WINGS + HORNS CAMPUS - $150 - LINK
7 of 7|Adidas|Stan Smith Sock Primeknit - $TBA - LINK

Sneakers are the way to a man’s heart so it’s always good to start at the feet.

This week we’ve got some seriously innovative designs coming from Nike and Adidas who are teaming up with outside retailers to stunning effect. NikeLab is also powering along as usual with ridiculously futuristic silhouettes like the City Knife 3 Flyknit whilst Adidas is finally giving their iconic Stan Smith the sock treatment, essentially turning it into a crazy knitted high top.

Elsewhere the Sock Dart returns in triple white to keep things clean whilst Pharrell takes his Human Race sneaker to an Adidas Originals design. And to round things out nicely we have the always reliable GEL-Lyte III in “Veg-Tan”.

It’s time to treat them feet.

