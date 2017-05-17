Johnny Depp Lists Another Quirky Los Angeles Penthouse

If US$12.78 million sounded a bit steep for your next penthouse purchase (even if it did belong to Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp), you’re in luck: Depp has put a second property in the same building up for sale for a ‘measly’ US$2,475,000.

The Hollywood star owned a total of five penthouses in Downtown Los Angeles‘ historic Eastern Columbia Lofts. He put all five on the market last autumn, two of which have already sold, but this is the first look the public has gotten into this particular unit.

Like the first one, which was listed for the aforementioned $12.78 million, this 2 bedroom/3 bath space is packed to the rafters with eclectic design details befitting one of Tinseltown’s most eccentric players. The duplex clocks in at 2,266 square feet, and boasts an outdoor terrace with direct access to the Eastern Columbia Building’s “magnificent sky deck featuring a saltwater pool, spa, sundeck and fully-equipped fitness studio.”

Inside, the penthouse’s next owner is in for soaring ceilings and extra large windows in the great room, which includes a living area, dining area, and beautifully-appointed kitchen. Climb the red metal staircase and you’ll find bold checkered flooring and art deco details that infuse the space with energy and quirky charm. The upper level features exposed brick walls, a breathtaking master suite, and en-suite guest quarters with views of the rooftop pool, city, and mountains.

Is a pirate’s life for you? The real estate video below might help you decide: