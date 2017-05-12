This $100 Million Mansion Has Its Own NSFW Movie Trailer



A little David Lynch, a little James Bond, a little Eyes Wide Shut, a whole lot of WTF – that’s the only way to describe what you’re about to see.

Believe it or not, this creepy viral clip, which has had the internet obsessing for about a week now, isn’t a peek at an upcoming horror film or the next Lady Gaga music video. It’s a full-blown NSFW “movie trailer” for a US$100 million mansion for sale in Los Angeles.

What kind of home could possibly warrant its own trailer, you ask? The kind that sits on 20,000 square-feet of “billionaire’s row” in Beverly Hills. The kind that has 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an infinity pool overlooking the city. The kind that has Longhi doors and Roberto Cavalli flooring. The kind that has a name: Opus.

This ultra-elite megamansion contains every comfort a Russian oligarch could ever want. Its amenities include a champagne vault with 170 bottles of Cristal, a gold Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce, a 15-seat curved screen theatre, two original Damien Hirst paintings, an Andy Warhol portrait of Muhammad Ali, two massive bars, an iPad-controlled coffee machine, and a separate catering/event kitchen.

What it does not include, though the promo video may lead you to conclude otherwise, is a flock of scantily-clad women coated in gold paint who take dips in the pool and have VR-assisted masturbatory fantasies. At least, we assume not.

Opus is being billed as the most expensive property in Beverly Hills and its trailer… well… let’s just say it puts any episode of Cribs you’ve seen to shame. Real estate porn, meet softcore porn.