How To Get Noticed At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (If You’re A Bloke)

For the uneducated this is farshun, idiot. Keep your black and your blue, it’s all about loud colours.

8 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit

Let’s get one thing straight, men have no place being at MBAFW. With so few menswear brands showing it’s an event for the ladies. The womenswear brands in Australia continue to kick harder than a methed up mule but our menswear is not exactly on the world stage these days. We’re as disappointed as you are but don’t not let that get in the way of a good ol’ fashioned roasting.

If you’re one of the Instagram floggers down at Sydney’s Carriageworks then we’re grateful for your commitment to the industry. Were you hoping to get snapped but didn’t? Don’t worry, here’s a selection of what you need to wear in 2018 to catch the eye of the photographers.

Want a hint? Dust off your mum’s Ken Done sweater it’s about get icy.

Start Your Day The Right Way
Get D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.