Researchers Say That ‘Fat But Fit’ Theory Is A Myth

Bad news, big-boned friends. The idea of being fat but fit is officially a myth according to new research coming from experts in Portugal.

The comprehensive study looked at the GP records of over 3 million people in the U.K and found that those who were obese but showed no immediate signs of heart disease, diabetes or high cholesterol were not necessarily protected from the risks later on in life.

The issue was further explored at the European Congress on Obesity which concluded that the term ‘fat but fit’ was a fleeting theory which based its legitimacy on obese people being okay with extra weight as long as their metabolic factors (blood pressure and blood-sugar levels) were in check.

The researchers from the University of Birmingham tracked obese candidates who had a BMI of 30 plus between the years of 1995 to 2015. These particular candidates showed no signs of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes at this point but were at a higher risk of developing heart disease, strokes and heart failure when compared to people of normal weight.

Backing this notion is Dr. Mike Knapton of the British Heart Foundation. He says told the BBC that “it’s not often that research on this scale and magnitude is able to clarify an age-old myth. These findings should be taken extremely seriously and I’d urge healthcare professionals to take heed.”

He added: “What was new from this study for me is that it showed that people who were overweight or obese were at increased risk of heart disease even though they may have been healthy in every other respect. Just being overweight puts you at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.”

For now the study needs to go through the proper procedures by academics before it can be considered for publication in a scientific journal. Of course there is a silver lining that the experts do agree on. Stop focusing on what’s in the mirror and scales and start exercising and eating healthy to boost your wellbeing – regardless of weight figures.