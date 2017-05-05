Mercedes Takes To The Sea With A Luxe $1.7 Million Yacht

Calling all aspiring billionaires and Bond villain wannabes. Mercedes-Benz have released their first-ever yacht, and the pricey boat looks perfect for partying with models or an epic chase scene.

The Mercedes yacht – which the German company calls the “Silver Arrow of the Seas” and is formally named the Arrow460-Grandturismo – combines the performance of sports cars with unique innovations from the boat industry. The vessel boasts classic automobile proportions that bring the hallmarks of Mercedes design onto the water in a highly dynamic form.

Up to 10 people can come aboard at once. The large side windows are retractable and the windscreen can be raised, allowing passengers to sit comfortably inside while enjoying an all-round view and the feeling of being in the open. Wood lines the interior, while the exterior is coated in a shimmering silver glaze that underscores the yacht’s sculptural and innovative character.

As for the stats, the Mercedes yacht clocks in at 47 feet long, sports two twin 480-horsepower engines, and can cruise at 30 knots.

“In developing the new motor yacht, we have transferred our expertise to the marine industry, creating something never seen before in the process,” says Gorden Wagener, Vice President Design Daimler AG. “The ‘Silver Arrow of the Seas’ stands for modern luxury, avant-garde style and comfortable elegance. The yacht embodies the Mercedes-Benz’s progressive, dynamic design philosophy of sensual purity on the water.”

Teased back in 2012, the Arrow460-Grandturismo officially debuted at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show and is expected to ship in the second half of 2017. But getting your hands on one won’t be easy. Only 10 of the sleek superyachts will be produced, and Mercedes is limiting sales to just one per country.

And that’s if you can afford the US$1.7 million price tag in the first place.