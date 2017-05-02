WTF! The Men Wore At MET Gala 2017

Each year we look forward to the MET Gala in New York as it’s a perfect opportunity for the men to show of some creative flair. The black tuxedos are cast aside for the evening and instead the gents opt for colour and variations on a very loose theme. This year was no exception with the likes of Lil Yachty, Alexander Skarsgard (not so creative) and Joe Jonas all showing us how to get creative when it comes to formal events.

Special shoutout goes to Jayden Smith who remains as punchable as ever.

RELATED: Best Dressed Men Of The Week