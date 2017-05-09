Australia’s Most Prized Car Collection Is Heading To Auction

Australia isn’t known for its glamorous car auctions like the spectacle of our American and European counterparts. Well that’s all about to change with Mossgreen hauling in one of the century’s finest selection of classic cars to go under the hammer – and it’s all happening in Sydney this month.
After staging several successful auctions across the country, Mossgreen will finally arrive in Sydney with an astonishing portfolio of collector cars valued at almost AU$6 million. The impressive collection includes a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch over $1,500,000, a 1959 Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ Recreation estimated to be worth $650,000 and a historic 1913 Model T Ford no less.
Also on the most wanted list will be the coveted 1979 Australian Touring Car Championship winning Holden Torana A9X, a legendary car which is being brought to auction for the first time ever. James Nicholls who is Mossgreen Collectors’ Cars Specialist explained that the car is “still in running order” and wears the original livery of its racing days in 1979.
The auction will take place on the 28th of May at Carriageworks. Until then, have a peruse of the lots that will be going under the hammer and start saving your pocket change.
- Lot 1: 1966 Triumph Bonneville T120TT Special – estimated at $20,000-22,000
- Lot 2: 1959 Mercedes-Benz 220S – estimated at $15,000-18,000
- Lot 3: 1913 Model T Ford – estimated at $32,000-38,000
- Lot 4: 1959 Porsche 356 ‘A’ – estimated at $170,000-185,000
- Lot 5: 1964 Aston Martin DB5 – estimated at $1,500,000-1,600,000
- Lot 6: 1933 Reo Flying Cloud Two-Door Coupe – estimated at $35,000-40,000
- Lot 7: 1977 Ex Bob Morris Holden A9X Hatchback Torana – estimated at $850,000-1,050,000
- Lot 8: 1962 Porsche 356 T-6 ‘Notchback’ – estimated at $90,000-120,000
- Lot 9: 1959 Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ Recreation – estimated at $600,000-650,000
- Lot 10: 1953 Alvis-Healey Three Litre Sports Convertible – estimated at $35,000-40,000
- Lot 11: 1954 Alvis TA21G Fixed Head Coupé – estimated at $150,000-165,000
- Lot 12: 1940 Packard One-Ten Drop Head Coupe – estimated at $40,000-45,000
- Lot 13: 1970 Aston Martin DB6 MK 2 Vantage – estimated at $750,000-850,000
- Lot 14: 1936 Rolls-Royce 25-30 HP – estimated at $120,000-160,000
- Lot 15: 1983 Porsche 911 (930) 3.3 Litre Turbo – estimated at $170,000-190,000
- Lot 16: 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190SL – estimated at $200,000-220,000
- Lot 17: 1956 Austin-Healey 100M – estimated at $220,000-250,000
- Lot 18: 1936 Packard ‘120’ – estimated at $48,000-54,000
- Lot 19: 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 60th Anniversary 427 Convertible – estimated at $135,000-145,000
- Lot 20: 1986 Ferrari Testarossa – estimated at $220,000-240,000
- Lot 21: NSW 36 – Vehicle registration – estimated at $400,000-440,000