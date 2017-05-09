Australia’s Most Prized Car Collection Is Heading To Auction

Australia isn’t known for its glamorous car auctions like the spectacle of our American and European counterparts. Well that’s all about to change with Mossgreen hauling in one of the century’s finest selection of classic cars to go under the hammer – and it’s all happening in Sydney this month.

After staging several successful auctions across the country, Mossgreen will finally arrive in Sydney with an astonishing portfolio of collector cars valued at almost AU$6 million. The impressive collection includes a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch over $1,500,000, a 1959 Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ Recreation estimated to be worth $650,000 and a historic 1913 Model T Ford no less.

Also on the most wanted list will be the coveted 1979 Australian Touring Car Championship winning Holden Torana A9X, a legendary car which is being brought to auction for the first time ever. James Nicholls who is Mossgreen Collectors’ Cars Specialist explained that the car is “still in running order” and wears the original livery of its racing days in 1979.