10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [06.05.17]

If weeks had winners, this week’s Hollywood winner would be Christopher Nolan. The A-list director, writer, and producer made headlines twice in recent days – once as the rumoured director of the next James Bond film, and once for the release of the second trailer for his highly anticipated war epic Dunkirk.

But Nolan isn’t the only big name we had eyes on this week. We finally got our first peek at Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. We also got another look at Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049.

Even big-name composers are getting time in the spotlight, thanks to a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of the movie score. Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman, and more take viewers inside the world’s most beloved and mysterious music genre in Score: A Film Music Documentary.

The Dark Tower



Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. The Gunslinger must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. With the fate of worlds at stake, two men collide in the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Wonder Woman



Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, raised on a sheltered island paradise and trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home for the first time. As she fights alongside men in a war to end all wars, Diana finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

It Comes At Night



Secure within a desolate home with his vigilant, protective and heavily armed parents (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo), 17-year-old Travis navigates fear, grief and paranoia amid scarce resources as a desperate young couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) seeks refuge in his family home with their young child. Despite the best intentions of both families, panic and mistrust boil over as the horrors of the outside world creep ever closer.

The Defenders



Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal: to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realise they just might be stronger when teamed together.

The Big Sick



The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail, who connects with grad student Emily after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry, who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

Dunkirk



Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles star in the Christopher Nolan-directed film.

Blade Runner 2049



Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



When young Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down, and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

Rough Night



Five best friends (Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz) from college reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amid the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

Score: A Film Music Documentary



This documentary brings Hollywood’s premier composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world’s most widely known music genre: the film score. Score: A Film Music Documentary features interviews with nearly 60 composers, directors, orchestrators, studio musicians, and more including James Cameron, Danny Elfman, John Williams, Trent Reznor, and Hans Zimmer.