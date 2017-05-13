10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [13.05.17]

So many stars, so little time. This week’s most talked about movie trailers read like an Academy Awards nominee list (or at least, like the pages of the tabloids you pretend not to read at the doctor’s office).

There’s Brad Pitt as a four-star general in War Machine and Cate Blanchett as 13 different characters in arthouse flick Manifesto. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson raise hell in The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron patrol the beach in Baywatch. Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling bring Blade Runner back for a new generation in Blade Runner 2049.

This week also sees the return of a famous face we wish we could forget: killer clown Pennywise.

Kill Switch



A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. Directed by first-time filmmaker Tim Smit, and based on his short What’s in the Box?, Kill Switch stars Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe.

War Machine



An absurdist war story for our times, War Machine is part reality, part savage parody. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

Orange Is The New Black



Breakout Netflix hit Orange is the New Black returns to the streaming service with Season 5 on June 9. When last we left the ladies of Litchfield, a major character’s death had sparked a riot and an inmate was pointing a gun at an officer. Season 5 will pick up right where S4 left off, and follow the inmates over the course of three days as they fight for redemption, resolution, and respect.

Baywatch



Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The reboot’s cast also includes Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Look out for appearances by the OGs, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard



The world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

Game Over, Man!



In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. Fans of the Comedy Central series Workaholics will recognise Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson as the starring trio.

Blade Runner 2049



Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Manifesto



From acclaimed visual artist Julian Rosefeldt, Manifesto features two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in 13 distinct, must-see vignettes that incorporate timeless manifestos from 20th century art movements. From anchorwoman to homeless man, from Pop Art to Dogma 95, a chameleon-like Blanchett gives a tour-de-force performance as she transforms herself as never before. Rosefeldt weaves together history’s most impassioned artistic statements in this stunning and contemporary call to action.

Wonder Woman



Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, raised on a sheltered island paradise and trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home for the first time. As she fights alongside men in a war to end all wars, Diana finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

It



He’s baaack! Local children are disappearing in the town of Derry one by one, leaving behind only torn remains. A group of seven kids must face their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.