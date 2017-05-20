10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [20.05.17]

Crazy creatures, real-life retellings, and threats to the human race ruled this week’s best movie trailers.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the blockbuster franchise, humans and simians are locked in an epic battle that will determine the fate of their species and the future of the planet. In Transformers: The Last Knight, humans and Transformers are at war and only one world will survive: theirs or ours.

The Glass Castle tells the true story of author Jeannette Walls and her peculiar family. 1973’s most memorable tennis match is the subject of Battle Of The Sexes, which chronicles the lives of players Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

An ancient queen thought safely entombed in a crypt will rise again in The Mummy, while a more benevolent creature – a “super-pig” named Okja – is the star of visionary director Bong Joon-ho’s new film for Netflix.

Also this week: an unlikely rapper, hijinks from Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, and a new science fiction series from Seth MacFarlane.

The Glass Castle



Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, The Glass Castle is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

The House



After losing their college fund, Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) must figure out a way to earn some cash so their daughter (Ryan Simpkins) can go to school. With help from their neighbour Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), the couple start an underground casino in the basement of their house. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, Scott and Kate soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Patti Cake$



In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making in Patti Cake$, the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music-video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, Patti Cake$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humour, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

The Mummy



Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy is an imaginative new take that ushers in a fresh world of gods and monsters.

Okja



From visionary director Bong Joon-ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalisation, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.

Battle Of The Sexes



The electrifying 1973 tennis match between world number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as ‘The Battle Of The Sexes’ and became one of the most-watched televised sports events of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, while off the court, both King and Riggs were fighting more personal and complex battles. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.

War For The Planet Of The Apes



In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Transformers: The Last Knight



Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee, an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). The hunted will become heroes, heroes will become villains, and only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Good Time



After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine “Connie” Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalised night, Connie finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

The Orville



From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane and directed by Jon Favreau, The Orville is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humourous problems of regular people in a workplace… even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship.