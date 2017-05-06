M+S Studio Create An Organic Industrial Oasis In The Philippines

Hello, Philippines dream home. M+S Studio created this perfect pad for the man who appreciates the gritty look of industrial design but doesn’t want to feel like he’s living in a disused garage. The result is an organic industrial space that straddles the line between modern and bohemian.

Look up. The industrial vibes are out in full force on the apartment’s walls and ceiling. A simple, grey concrete colour scheme sets a neutral tone, while caged pendent lights and exposed pipes reinforce the warehouse-like aesthetic.

Look down. The light wood floor keeps things fresh and avoids the sterile look that accompanies some industrial design. It feels right at home with the wood panelled walls, wooden bench seating, and built-in wood desk.

Eye-level offers a mix of both design approaches. Pipe shelving and minimalist Scandinavian-style chairs continue the modern theme, while patterned throw pillows and a floor mat bring carefree boho flair. Plants are placed throughout to bring pops of colour and life to a space that otherwise maintains a fairly tame colour palette.

The overall organic industrial effect creates an oasis we’d be happy to escape to next time we’re in town.