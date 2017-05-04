5 New York Rooftop Bars To Try This Summer

This story was originally published on LUXE City Guides.

Gangly, spangly and full of hot air, summer in New York City goes off like a bride’s wedding night knicks.

With the seasonal swelter soon to descend, it’s almost time to whip off your layers and head out and up to take in this magical metropolis from one of our fave sun-dappled perches – glass of Champagne in hand, natch.

The Met Roof Garden Cafe

You’ll find prime gazing and grazing at The Met’s Roof Garden Cafe, sitting pretty atop the storied museum and jutting out over Central Park’s sprawling expanse. This vibrant, verdant space is bedecked in artificial grass lawns and manicured fauna making it perf for lounging, albeit cheek-to-cheek with every Instagram-addict vying for that all-important panorama post. Fret not, another G&T and you’ll not notice. Waiter!

The Met Museum, 1000 Fifth Ave, Upper East Side. +1 212 570 3711. metmuseum.org

Terroir

On that note, if high and green is your preferred MO, head Downtown to that other elevated beaut, The High Line, where tipples at Terroir arrive with a side of street cred and peep-spotting. Come clement weather, the edgy, converted shipping container pops its top for wining and dining atop the former freight tracks, so grab the house grapes or a local brew and kick back. Easy, breezy, beautiful!

The High Line, 15th St at 10th Ave, Meatpacking District. +1 212 625 9463. wineisterroir.com

Hudson Hotel Private Park



Keen to keep it outdoorsy, but ditch hoi polloi? Well then whisk yourself quicksticks to glorious Hudson Hotel Private Park, a charming, fairy-lit enclave privé framed by the soaring skyscrapers of the Upper West Side. This Hell’s Kitchen hotspot weds ivy-enveloped walls with a jumble of antique and mod furny for the ultimate urban garden party. Just add sangria!

358 West 58th St, Midtown. +1 212 554 6128. morganshotelgroup.com

Refinery Hotel Rooftop

Get a full-on Empire State eyeful along with your Alex Ott-crafted libations at this scene-ic, tealight-strung stunner at the top of haute fashion district flop The Refinery. It’s a style-set stronghold, so gussy up to get down to the uber-now deckheads – oh, and did we mention those views?

63 W 38th St, Midtown West. +1 646 664 0310. ingoodcompanyhg.com

The Pavilion

60s Miami spice meets mod New York nice in a gleaming vision of cream arches and columns smack- bang in Union Square. The fresh, farmers’ market-style brunch n’ lunch plates will entice, but it’s the alfresco sips on her gorgeous, flora-framed patio that’ll have you lingering for longer.

20 Union Square West, Union Square. +1 212 677 7818. thepavilionnyc.com

