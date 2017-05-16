This North Bondi Home Hides A Swimmer’s Secret

When people think North Bondi they tend to conjure images of sand, surf and the iconic grassy knoll.

Look closer though and you’ll be greeted with a gem which actually sits opposite the blue waters in the form of a very unique residence. Located in Sydney’s North Bondi stomping ground is a home fastidiously developed by CplusC Architectural Workshop.

The space itself sits at an ample 200-square-metres and serves as a perfect place for entertaining guests and raising a young family. As a single guy it could also serve as one hell of a bachelor pad.

What’s unique about the residence however is what is hidden away from prying eyes. Sandwiched between the main lounge’s floor-to-ceiling glass walls and the home’s external wall is a private swimming pool made for quick laps.

If that’s not a party trick then it’s probably time to move to Miami. The home’s design is also worth noting as it features a striking cage-like design which simultaneously lets in natural light whilst forming the foundation for a vertical garden.

Think of it like an open-air greenhouse which caters to all of your neatest toys and socialising needs and you’re on the mark. Beauty, meet Bondi.