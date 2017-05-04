Rolla’s Is Forging The Future Of Australian Denim

Think denim and the last thing that comes to mind is Australia. The Land Down Under might boast some of the world’s best wool and Margot Robbie, but beyond that denim lovers are hard pressed in finding a killer pair of jeans with local heritage to boot. The default has always been to go American. Until now.

Rolla’s: An Australian Denim Story

Rolla’s is the brainchild of Andy Paltos and Sarah Gilsenan, two self-proclaimed denim junkies from Australia who met whilst locking eyes from across the table at their former workplace – a major U.S denim label, oddly enough.

When Paltos wasn’t honing his rendition of Patrick Swayze’s ‘Hungry Eyes’ on Gilsenan, they were deep in thought, conjuring up ideas for their own label which would attempt to replace the ‘U.S.A’ with the Australian way.

“After spending years working for big U.S denim companies, we felt that there was a real gap in the market for a denim brand that had a real Australian history behind it rather than it always being based around American history,” says Paltos.

Compounding this was the fact that both Paltos and Gilsenan were both born and bred in Australia and had a real story to tell. Sun, surf, skate, rock ‘n’ roll and that cruisey Australian vibe that often gets lost in the rigid rules of denim fashion.

Taking On A Cotton Establishment

Denim comes with an illustrious backstory and an industry that is equally hard to penetrate. Paltos and Gilsenan were always aware of this but their relentless drive to start their own fashion movement always superseded the risks.

“Hard work, experience, the right design and a bit of luck thrown in is probably the best answer,” admits Paltos of Rolla’s rise to prominence.

“A lot of what we do is gut feel mixed with what is happening out in the market place.”

As a small label the duo leveraged their past working relationship with Australian retailer, General Pants, to help get their Rolla’s name out into the public. It was a robust relationship which Paltos and Gilsenan slowly built upon during their time pitching other denim labels to great success.

And when it finally came time to establishing their own label, the pair simply hit up General Pants who were more than happy to talk about launching the Rolla’s brand as a newcomer.

Creativity vs Sales

Paltos and Gilsenan don’t shy away from the fact that they’re rebels when it comes to designing by the denim heritage rulebook. It was their boldness and creativity in the first place that garnered the attention of an audience who wanted something different. But difference can also alienate potential customers.

Paltos says that there is a really fine line between what is considered ‘commercial’ and what is considered ‘forward’ in a collection.

“When we designed the Overalls in both the girls and guys collections a few years ago, we never really thought these would end up being ongoing great sellers for us, but they have been. At the time these were considered borderline crazy but they have since proven to be a commercial success after all.”

In essence, designing whilst surviving as a label in a competitive industry is about pushing the creative boundaries a little in each collection. Paltos swears by this business model of letting one’s creative freedom take its course since it’s hard to forecast what’s going to be a best seller down the track anyway.

“If you play it too safe and just do what is selling today, then there’s no guarantee that’s what will be selling in six months time,” he says.

“It is a real balancing act of making sure you have some forward pieces in the mix of what is selling now to ensure good sell-through in store. But there is still never a guarantee.”

The Hardest Slog

Besides the countless hours dedicated to design work, one of the biggest challenges the duo have faced actually came with the success. It’s an odd idea to get around but nonetheless detrimental to many innovative designers out there. Imitation.

“It sounds ridiculous and like we are full of ourselves, but getting copied by other brands used to be hard to take in the early days,” says Paltos.

“It used to really annoy us but the longer you are in the business, you work out that a] imitation is the highest form of flattery and b] if you are not getting copied then you are not doing a good enough job because no one wants to copy you.”

A necessary evil is what the duo see it as these days. More importantly, it’s all part of being a successful business in the global market.

What The Future of Australian Denim Looks Like

From humble beginnings sprawled out across the table to a fully established brand, Rolla’s can now be proud to say that they’ve been in the U.S for almost two years with great results.

Whilst access to music and celebrity royalty resides at their doorstep, big names have started to catch on to the label. Think artists like Florence and the Machine and Kings of Leon and you’re on the right track.

From here on in Rolla’s designs might take on an entirely new form. What remains consistent however is the pure basics wearing denim.

“If men could only have one piece of denim clothing in their wardrobe? That would be black slim jeans or a blue chambray shirt – both are super versatile and can be dressed both up or down.”

Now that’s Aussie ingenuity.