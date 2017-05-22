Rolls-Royce Joins The Bespoke Corner For An Exclusive Tuxedo Collection

Luxury cars and sartorial excellence go hand-in-hand. That’s why for 2017 the good people at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sydney decided to collaborate with The Bespoke Corner Tailors for an exclusive tuxedo collection worthy of its own red carpet treatment.

Under the careful curation of The Bespoke Corner founders Miles Wharton and Rami Mikhael, the lavish creations for Rolls-Royce feature some of the finest materials available to personalised suiting. Wharton explains that the partnership stems from the modern man’s need to be impeccably versatile in his everyday pursuits.

“The Rolls-Royce brand is iconic not just for its motor cars but for a unique, contemporary luxury lifestyle. Afficionados of the marque often talk about the cars akin to ‘different jackets for different occasions’. It is a rare privilege to be able to work with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sydney to produce a unique, contemporary collection of ‘made to measure’ Tuxedos for its customers,” he says. “Having a perfectly tailored tuxedo completes a special occasion.”

One of the standout suiting pieces in the collection which directly mimics Rolls-Royce’s signature aesthetic in the Starlight headliner is the Starlight Tuxedo. Coming in the Ghost or Wraith models as fibre optics in the roof to mimic the shimmering constellation in a night’s sky, the Starlight Tuxedo will also shimmer as an evening cocktail jacket via its silver lurex construction.

At the more subtle end of the spectrum, The Bespoke Corner will also offer the Classic Velvet Plum tuxedo which is inspired by the rich palette of Rolls-Royce colours which comes in a staggering 44,000 bespoke choices. This is paired with a rich blend of silk and cotton construction to ensure the that the timeless aesthetic matches the exquisite touch against the skin.

Those keen to find out more about the Rolls-Royce x The Bespoke Corner collection can hit up The Bespoke Corner from today.