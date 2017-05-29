Rolls-Royce Create The Ultimate One-Off Masterpiece

In the modern world of bespoke, there are no limitations. Taking this point rather literally is the latest offering from Rolls-Royce, a luxury car built to satisfy the demands of one the their special customers who envisioned a design that would be a true one-off masterpiece.

Christened the Sweptail at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este, the two-seat Rolls-Royce is a nod to the swept-tail design of Rolls-Royce cars from the 1920s. In modern guise it’s an intriguing piece of design to take in and pushes the boundaries of what a modern Rolls-Royce should look like.

The most striking feature is the car’s rear section which mimics that of a racing yacht with a tapered roofline that connects to the car’s centre before concluding at a ‘bullet tip’. This design element is paired with a specially requested full panoramic glass roof to create one of the world’s most dramatic luxury coupes to ever roll out of the factory.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Sweptail is a truly magnificent car. It exudes the romance of travel for its own sake, and immediately places ‘Sweptail’ in the pantheon of the world’s great intercontinental tourers. Rolls-Royce’s history as the world’s leading coachbuilder is at the very core of its identity as the world’s leading luxury brand.”

“We are listening carefully to our most special customers and assessing their interest in investing in similar, completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces. At the same time we are looking into the resources which will allow us to offer this unique service to these discerning patrons of luxury.”

Even the front fascia received an update with the iconic Rolls-Royce Pantheon grille being milled from solid aluminium before being polished by hand to a mirror finish.

On the inside it’s a fine display of minimalism and craftsmanship for the two passengers. Think generous quantities of polished Macassar Ebony and open-pore Paldao adorning the interior along with light Moccasin and Dark Spice leathers which all come together to echo classical and contemporary cues.

Take a look at the images and the video below to see all the finer details.