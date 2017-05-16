Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #128

Shut Up & Take My Money is now a magazine – buy it now

The bank account may say ‘no’, but in the rosy world of Shut Up & Take My Money, there is no bank account. And yes, we did steal that line from The Matrix‘s spoon bending scene. If you’re offended then throw some money at the six coolest things to hit the world this week and be happy. See what we did there?

Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate

It’s official. This is the world’s fastest go-kart with menacing looks to match. Built by Toronto-based Daymak, the C5 Blast Ultimate is the company’s first electric kart in over a decade and they certainly haven’t let things wane. The all-electric kart is fitted with a 48V brushless DC motor which makes for insane launches. Maximum torque from 0 rpm sees the kart hit 100km/h in a mind-numbing 1.5 seconds which makes it faster than most of today’s hypercars. What really makes the kart standout however are the twelve electric ducted fans which adorn the rear section to give it the appearance of a rocket-powered kart. Roll cage? Dream on, Captain Safety.

BUY $60,000

Biolite CampStove 2

We featured the first version of the award-winning Biolite CampStove a while back ago and now comes their second iteration which boasts even more life-saving features. The Biolite Campstove 2 works via a thermoelectric process which creates electricity from burning wood. On top of being able to charge a multitude of devices via the USB port, the portable stove can also double as a smokeless camp fire for cooking meals and boiling water to consume. The charge created from the burning wood is stored in a 2600mAh battery which now has 50% more capacity than the previous model. The Biolite is a small price to pay for something that could potentially save your life when things go awry outdoors.

BUY $270

Can-AM Maverick X3 Max

Another Can-AM, another zombie invasion vehicle. The Maverick X3 Max is the company’s latest creation which adds two extra seats in the rear so that passengers can also enjoy a spot of off-roading. Keeping the occupants safe are bucket seats and three-point harnesses paired with a solid roll cage to ensure no one falls out during flight time. The vehicle is powered by a three cylinder Rotax engine which pumps out 154hp. Fun times ahead for you and the kids.

BUY $25,000

Concrete Audio Bookshelf Speakers

Concrete appears to be the trend of 2017 with everything from sound systems to USB drives receiving the rock-hard treatment. The latest to join this club is Concrete Audio’s bookshelf speakers. The German brand took a single cast concrete housing to encase Class D drivers which can afford a total of 120W of power. To bring it into the future, they also come with integrated DSP and Bluetooth streaming.

BUY $TBA

Equilibrium Bike

Equilibrium Bike

The stunning Equilibrium Bike is completely designed, engineered and built in Italy by SZ Bikes with particular attention given to details and quality materials without a daunting price tag. Aluminum is used for the frame, rims, pedals, handlebar and the seat tube whilst carbon fibre is used for the front fork. What stands out though is the rim colour which features a red semi-stripe in order to be visible to motorists. The hardware also includes an automatic gearbox, disc brake system, a spyder saddle and integrates security features. It’s also fully customisable to suit almost any rider.

BUY $820

Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories

If you haven’t heard of Shake Shack burgers until now then you’ve been missing out on God’s gift to buns. Located on the east coast of the U.S (and one store in Tokyo), Shake Shack has amassed a global cult following thanks to its irresistible concoctions which draw people from around the world. For too long the chain has been out of reach for many who don’t want to fly over 20 hours to grab a burger but now there is an answer. The official Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories book. This is a must for any true burger fan or anyone who wants to learn how to cook an authentic American burger. It features over 70 pro recipes along with stories and cool facts about the chain and also makes for a pretty good hardcover coffee table book with 200 images of Shake Shack’s finest produce.

BUY $15