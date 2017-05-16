‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Gets The 8-Bit Treatment

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson gave the retro trailer his personal stamp of approval on Twitter.

Last month, nerds everywhere wet their pants as we got our first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi and new details emerged about the upcoming Star Wars Land theme park. Rumour has it the next trailer is not due until July, but in the meantime, the first teaser has been given an 8-bit makeover from an especially dedicated fan.

8-Bit Trailers regularly takes Hollywood’s hottest previews and sends them back in time in glorious retro video game fashion. Imagine that your NES never went out of style, and it took a trip to a galaxy far, far away with Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Benicio Del Toro.

The result is this wonderful bit of nostalgia, which carefully recreates the shots of the original trailer along with an old school Nintendo-ized soundtrack. It’s technically 16-bit rather than 8-bit, but we’re willing to let it slide. And so, as it turns out, is Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who gave the trailer his personal stamp of approval on Twitter:

You can compare it to the official Last Jedi trailer over on YouTube and see the original trilogy’s 8-bit turn right here.

