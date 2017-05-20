This Vending Machine In Singapore Dispenses Supercars

In simpler times, the best thing to come out of a vending machine was the bonus pack of M&Ms that accidentally fell out with the pack you purchased.

But it’s 2017. There ain’t nothing simple about these times, and vending machines have evolved to match – at least in Singapore, where used car seller Autobahn Motors has opened a supercar vending machine filled with 15 levels of high-end automobiles.

The high-tech showroom may look like a box of Hot Wheels, but make no mistake: those are very real Bentleys, Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens, displayed in all their sleek and splashy glory.

Customers on the ground floor are welcomed into a viewing gallery, where they’re invited to kick back on a sofa and use a touchscreen tablet to select the vehicle they wish to see. The car arrives in one to two minutes via a sophisticated delivery system that runs throughout the building. In the meantime, the lights in the gallery dim and a promotional video for the car is played.

When the video is complete, the car is bathed in lights and presented on a large turntable that rotates towards the buyer. A chorus of angels sings (just guessing there).

The supercar vending machine is flashy, yes, and great at grabbing headlines – but it actually serves a practical purpose. Land is scarce in Singapore, and the system allows Autobahn Motors to make the most of limited space.

“We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative,” said Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, in an interview with Reuters.

Watch this epic feat of engineering in action below:

