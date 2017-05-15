These Sydney Personal Trainers To Get You Ripped Up Like A Wild Dog

Everyone takes a different angle when it comes to health and fitness, meaning if you decide to take the plunge and get yourself a PT, it’s vital that you choose one with experience in helping people achieve the same goals that you’ve set for yourself.

That being said, no matter who you choose, you don’t want to be one of those people in a low-rent boot camp class running along a sidewalk near you. These are the Sydney personal trainers that’ll get the job done quick-fast along with the right dieting advice.

Transform Health

Transform Health are probably Sydney’s most successful, comprehensive PT service, with a list of famous, glamorous clientele longer than a battle rope. Focusing on not just body transformation, but also total health and wellbeing turnarounds, they’re one of the few PT services in Sydney to offer a full-time dietitian AND their own personalised meal service, with daily food delivery even included if you need.

251 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

98 Riley St

Often touted as Sydney’s best private gym, 98 Riley St offers a host of 4 highly qualified trainers with 10 years of professional sports experience, a master trainer certification, and decades of PT experience between them. Along with this, between them they also offer a host of experience teaching boxing, MMA & circuit conditioning, making them perfect for those looking to truly fine tune their fitness.

98 Riley St, Darlinghurst

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s has had something of a resurgence since it opened up in Miranda 18 months ago, and it’s quickly become the Shire’s most popular gym. In addition to this, they’ve obtained a host of truly incredible PTs to fit every goal, including IFBB Pro Luke Triani. One for the future Ronnie Colemans amongst us.

108 Parraweena Rd, Miranda

Built by Dylan

One of the Eastern Suburbs’ most prolific PTs, Dylan Rivier (AKA Built by Dylan) is a strength and conditioning coach with a list of clients that includes actors, celebs, and international models alike. Dylan offers both group and solo training and focuses on the classic PT blend of endurance, strength and conditioning to whip just about anyone back into good shape on the shores of Bondi Beach.

By appointment in Bondi

Anthony Bloomfield

One of the more specialised PT’s running out of Sydney’s CBD, Anthony Bloomfield is number one in the list of many of the city’s top CEOs, and for good reason. As the only PT in Australia (or so he claims) with a medical degree, Bloomfield spent a year as a clinical MD before getting back into the world of health and fitness. As such, his approach to training is entirely holistic, making him perfect for getting every part of your health on good track.

2/176 Cumberland St, The Rocks

Unity Gym

The PT’s at North Sydney’s Unity gym aren’t just PT’s, they’re ‘Lifestyle Engineers’. Using a system known as the Foundation Movement System (or FMS) for short, they aim to tune every part of their clients’ fitness, not just focusing on strength and cardio but also mobility, nutrition, and mindset. Unity Gym is entirely focused on personal training, and achieving a properly unique full body workout every time you step through the doors.

20 Berry St, North Sydney

AGOGA

AGOGA runs off the philosophy that to be the best, you need to train like the best always have. This means training like an athlete every time you step in to do one their classes, and their programs are inspired by the likes of Usain Bolt, Bruce Lee and Cathy Freeman. Expect functional, athletic training that will optimise your speed, strength, and endurance like nothing else, in either personal sessions or smaller classes of up to around 16 people max at the Bondi location.

164 Bondi Rd, Bondi

The Fitness Playground

The Fitness Playground is easily one of Sydney’s coolest new 24 Hour Gyms, with gyms operating in Newtown, Marrickville, and Surry Hills just a short walk from Central Station. With personal trainers like Ms. Natural Olympia Laura Basta on hand, PT comes integrated into the fabric of every membership. Perfect for those wanting a corporate gym-style membership and 24-hour training, with a more personal touch than you’d normally get at a gym of its size and scale.

Marrickville, Surry Hills, Newtown locations

