Tudor Unveils The Black Bay Bronze Blue Special Edition

Swiss watchmaker Tudor have unveiled their latest collaborative timepiece and it’s arguably one of their most attractive offerings to date.

The Black Bay Bronze Blue Special Edition comes as a partnership between Swiss-based retailer Bucherer, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary next year. To commemorate this occasion, Bucherer have teamed up with some of the best names in horology to create special edition timepieces featuring the retailer’s signature blue hue.

The coveted list already includes watches from Audemars Piguet, IWC and Panerai amongst many more. Joining this stellar line up is Tudor’s Heritage Black Bay Bronze which has been given a striking blue and gold colour combination which will make any man blush with envy.

The Bucherer special sees the brown dial and aluminium bezel of the standard Black Bay Bronze swapped out for rich navy blue components complemented with a blue fabric strap with a single bronze stripe. Besides the aesthetic makeover, the watch essentially remains the same with a 43mm bronze case housing a COSC-certified in-house automatic movement.

Those after a piece of this super model will need to fight hard as the watch is only available through Bucherer’s retailers for a RRP of 3,800 Swiss Francs. See the rest of the special edition timepieces over at Bucherer.