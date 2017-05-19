Meet The Luxe Winners Of The World Superyacht Awards 2017

A fully-equipped ski room, helipads, an outdoor cinema, and even a nightclub – when it comes to superyachts, less is definitely not more. The world’s 1% happily splash out millions for the privilege of sunbathing in style and popping bottles with supermodels.

As for the rest of us… we’ll be sticking to afternoons on friends’ decrepit fishing boats and gawking at the big-ticket vessels from afar.

Our latest ogling comes courtesy of Boat International Media’s World Superyacht Awards. Now in their 12th year, the awards honour the year’s most remarkable and innovative superyachts. The winners of the 2017 awards were decided by a panel of 23 serial superyacht owners (imagine having ‘serial superyacht owner’ on your resume) who collectively possess “hundreds of years of experience owning, running and managing superyachts.”

Stewart Campbell, editor at Boat International Media, said:

“The World Superyacht Awards celebrate the best of the best. We’re very proud that we have built such a well-renowned platform that rewards truly exceptional yacht owners and shipyards from around the globe. Each year we see a staggering number of outstanding entries, making the panel’s job even harder. 2017 was no different. The unrivalled quality and creativity of this year’s winners is proof that the prestigious Neptune trophy is the definitive exemplar of yachting excellence.””

This year’s big winner is the US$600-million Dilbar, which was deemed “quite superb” by the panel of verbally-restrained judges. Dilbar clocks in at 157m in length and is the largest superyacht ever built in terms of gross tonnage. It has 20 cabins, two helipads, and is manned by 80 crew members.

The vessel also boasts the biggest swimming pool on any yacht (180 cubic metres) and a record-breaking 30,000kw diesel electric power plant. Russian-born business magnate Alisher Usmanov (net worth: US$14.6 billion) is the lucky owner.

