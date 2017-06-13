This Is Where You’ll Find Sydney’s Finest Italian Food

When the cold nights draw longer it’s time for a feast of drastic proportions. Put the cookie down. Sydney has something even better and it involves Italian cuisine of the finest selection. From sprawling antipasto platters to authentic pasta and pizza, we’ve hunt down the most satisfying places to score a feed in this sleepy old town.

Your toughest job? Picking the best Italian restaurant Sydney has to offer. It’s all about the Buon cibo, buoni amici, bei momenti. And a pineapple-free zone.

Da Mario

For a spot of beautifully prepared Italian food served up in a trendy industrial room with hanging plants, head over Da Mario in Roseberry south of the CBD. They do pasta and bloody amazing wood fired pizza here which is a given since Da Mario is member 153 of the ‘Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana’ – the first Italian joint in Australia to receive it for all those playing at home.

36 Morley Ave, Rosebery

Verace Pizzeria

The best pizza in the world is a phrase that often gets thrown around by dodgy kebab shop owners moonlighting as Peppi on a street corner. Thankfully you’ll never need to endure that any more with the arrival of Verace Pizzeria – literally the winner of the World Pizza Championship Australia. Achieving this distinguished accolade requires sheer discipline in Italian cuisine Verace embraces this through balanced Nepolitana wood fired pizzas that that are as authentic as you can get. Like the above, Verace holds Certificate 596 from the ‘Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana’, meaning their pizzas abide by the strict rules of authentic Napolitana pizza. Be sure to go for the gnocchi special and truffle oil pizza here as they’re both winners in our books.

7 Khartoum Rd, Macquarie Park

Buffalo Dining Club

It all started as an idea for a simple cheese bar but Buffalo Dining Club has since spawned another eatery and grown into a global phenomenon in the culinary scene. The fuss is from one of their most Instagrammed dishes in the country which relies on nothing but perfectly cooked spaghetti pasta, a signature cheese wheel, salt, pepper and some herbs. Words can’t even describe the party that goes on in your mouth for something so simple. Be sure to line up early as they don’t take bookings here.

116 Surrey St, Darlinghurst

Fratelli Paradiso

Fratelli Paradiso has earned its chops as a true foodie institution amongst Eastern Suburbs locals and other career chefs alike. Their specialty is serving only the best in Italian food from breakfast right through to dinner service non-stop (7am – 11pm). That often means an espresso and a cherry-and-ricotta Danish from the bakery next door to start the day, to a 1kg steak at night which we got to sample for “research” a few years ago. The authentic Italian ambience is also pretty bang-on and you won’t find a nicer bunch of people looking after you at the front of house.

12-16 Challis Ave, Potts Point

Lucio Pizzeria

Spawning another pizzeria from their original Darlinghurst site, Lucio is now located at a bigger location in Zetlands which allows the chefs to showcase their command of traditional Naples style pizza and pasta making. Backing them up is an impeccable selection of ingredients which is guaranteed to start a party in your mouth. The rage here is the imported Buffalo Mozarella but personally we’re all about the massive Burrata antipasto to share.

2-4 Defries Ave, Zetland

Tinello

Tucked away in leafy Glebe on the main strip is this winner of a stylish eatery serving up contemporary Italian food fused with hints of the Mediterrainian. Whilst the feel and look is Italian, the taste will keep you guessing alongside an international wine list to boot.

2/166 Glebe Point Rd, Glebe

Society Pizzeria Di Catania

Beachside locals had their first taste of the Catania and now Society Pizzeria di Catania has moved into Potts Point with an even broader menu. Balancing authentic tastes with a penchant for innovation, Cantina uses the best seasonal ingredients and a wood-fired oven to serve up some of the best pizza in town. Not a pizza fan? The Potts Point location also does handmade pasta in the form of pappardelle with slow-cooked osso buco ragu and linguini with prawns, cuttlefish and tomato. Their antipasto dish is also a winner.

186-188 Victoria St, Potts Point

Al Taglio

Enjoy gourmet Italian in all of its authenticity with the flair of open-planned dining in Surry Hills. Al Taglio isn’t a big eatery but it makes up for it with gourmet and regional Italian pizzas made from age old traditions. As such the dishes contain imported Italian cured meats, cheeses, organic wines and craft beers. There’s also a decent vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free selection for the health conscious pizza lover.

102/104 Albion St, Surry Hills