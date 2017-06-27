Step Inside Sydney’s Coolest Motoring Cafes

Drop that skinny mocha frappuccino and listen up, men. There comes a time when the average cup of liquid gold from the local beanery just doesn’t cut it. You want something more. You want real eye candy as opposed to that hipster behind the counter rocking a mo from the late 1800s, a quiff from the 60s and an apron with more straps than an S&M orgy involving baby seals.

This is better than that and you’re better than that. These are the coolest motorcycle and car cafes Sydney town has to offer.

Kollector Cars & Coffee

The latest addition to Sydney’s infant motoring cafe scene is also one of the trendiest. Kollector is run by Neil Burmester, a car lover first and foremost, and a coffee lover by nature. The Scandinavian-style minimalist space is tucked down a short alleyway in Sydney’s inner-west and provides just enough space for small car gatherings whilst providing the perfect shopfront for Kollector’s collection of classic cars on sale. Visitors can grab a Single Origin coffee before getting up close and personal with the constantly rotating collection of gems as they arrive on the showroom floor. A must-visit for those who appreciate a friendly environment for a good old yarn about cars and other like-minded petrol heads.

7A Norton St, Leichhardt

Classic Throttle Shop

If fine classic cars in a stunning location is what you’re after then Classic Throttle Shop on Sydney’s north side is where you need to be. The classic car showroom adjoins the Cafe Throttle Shop in a fine balance of precious metal and damn good coffee. How good? Think $30 million worth of cars and bikes hailing from the 50s, 60s and 70s all housed within a heritage listed building that sits right at the foot of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. And if it’s the coffee you’re here for, you won’t be disappointed as the cafe boasts a superbly restored classic Italian 1970s Eterna coffee machine – the only one of its kind in Sydney.

50/64 Pacific Hwy, North Sydney

Rising Sun Workshop

Rising Sun Workshop is as much about community as it is about coffee. The cool warehouse space is Sydney’s first communal motorcycle workshop and cafe serving Newtown Single Origin Roasters coffee, baked goods and Ramen all under the one roof. Crazy? Crazy-cool more like it. Be sure to pop in for a bite before perusing through the glorious bikes being tinkered with in the connecting workshop.

1C Whateley St, Newtown

Deus Bar & Kitchen

You’d need to be living under a rock during the past few years if you haven’t heard of Deus Ex Machina. What started in Sydney way back in 2006 as a movement which celebrated customised motorcycles has today become a global movement for those who love the rich culture that comes along with vintage rides. Forming part of Sydney’s Deus Ex Machina showroom is the Deus Bar & Kitchen which serves up a mean menu with some of Sydney’s finest chefs and baristas. It’s also big enough to cater for large groups whilst serving an endless supply of eye candy on wheels.

98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown

Gosford Classic Car Museum

We’re cheating on this one a bit as the Gosford Classic Car Museum is more museum than dedicated cafe. But hey, they do have a throwback 1964 Airstream kitchen cafe which does decent grub and coffee. Those coming this way will of course be here to scope out the sales and stunning machinery on display from the classics right through to the modern classics.

3-13 Stockyard Pl, West Gosford