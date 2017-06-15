Conor McGregor Throws Epic Shade At Mayweather In Fight Announcement

“THE FIGHT IS ON”. That’s how world UFC champion Conor McGregor officially announced his long-awaited bout with boxing world champion with Floyd Mayweather this morning. There was only one slight problem. McGregor posted to his social media a face collage of himself and Mayweather senior instead of young Floyd he’d be fighting. Oops.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The picture taken below went up roughly two hours ago from writing and it’s still unknown whether or not McGregor did it on purpose to kick-off the usual round of trash talking or he simply didn’t know/care. Nonetheless the fight has been announced complete with match rules and an official date of August 26 (August 27 AEST) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The unorthodox fight is set to be one of the biggest in the two codes’ histories with McGregor having negotiated the meeting with the UFC for a stab at the boxer. Mayweather agreed to do it for no less than $100 million whilst McGregor is also expected to rake in a huge amount whilst also bringing in the dough for the UFC.

UFC Chairman Dana White also expressed his joy with a simple smiley emoji on social media. He elaborated his relief with ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Negotiations went smooth, Floyd is surrounded by some smart people and we got this thing done. The impossible deal is now done.”

“It will be in a ring, it’s a boxing event. Mayweather Promotions will build the undercard for it.”

— Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2017

And who has White got his money on? That’s easy.

“I talked to Conor McGregor this morning…he is absolutely 100 per cent positive that he wins this fight. I stopped doubting Conor McGregor a long time ago.”