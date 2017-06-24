How To Wear A Scarf (And Look Trés European Doing It)

Picture a scarf. It’s just a rectangle of fabric, isn’t it? It couldn’t possibly be any simpler, and yet so many men are baffled about how to wear one (or worse, convinced that it is not a man’s accessory). Listen up, gentlemen: a scarf is not an assault on your masculinity, nor is it difficult to wear. Whether you’re braving the winter cold, protecting yourself from the sun in the warmer months, or just looking to add a little flair to your wardrobe, it pays to know how to rock this kind of neckwear.