How To Wear A Scarf (And Look Trés European Doing It)

Picture a scarf. It’s just a rectangle of fabric, isn’t it? It couldn’t possibly be any simpler, and yet so many men are baffled about how to wear one (or worse, convinced that it is not a man’s accessory). Listen up, gentlemen: a scarf is not an assault on your masculinity, nor is it difficult to wear. Whether you’re braving the winter cold, protecting yourself from the sun in the warmer months, or just looking to add a little flair to your wardrobe, it pays to know how to rock this kind of neckwear.
Scarf Style Option 1 - Big & Bold
Anything looks good if you have the confidence to pull it off. This guy didn’t shy away from color or a recognizable pattern, and it looks like the scarf might be as tall as he is if you untied it, but he makes it work. Extra props go to the messy wrapping style he’s managed to make cool – not only does he look great, he’s probably got the warmest neck for at least a few blocks.
Scarf Style - Suited & Booted
This fine gentleman is demonstrating something called the Parisian knot. It doesn’t get any easier: just fold your scarf in half, place it over the back of your neck, and pull the loose ends through the looped end. The benefit of this knot is that it’s easily adjustable (just remember that it’s not a necktie – keep it loose) and can be tucked into your jacket for added warmth.
Scarf Style Option 1 - The Main Attraction
Scarves can add a strong element of style to even the most demure attire. Use a scarf as an opportunity to inject colour into your look. As long as it doesn’t compromise the functionality or aesthetic of the rest of your outfit, no one will question using a scarf as the pièce de résistance. This man successfully makes his scarf the main attraction by keeping the rest – a gray suit and a white pocket square – simple.
Scarf Style Option 1 - Mr. Small & Simple
This one won’t keep you warm in the winter, but it will keep you at the top of the best dressed list. A small scarf could be just the extra dose of swagger your outfit needs. Pick something with a bold colour or design, or choose a scarf that compliments your other accessories, like this chap’s hat and sunglasses. It’s attention to detail like this that separates the men from the boys (sartorially speaking, of course).
Scarf Style Option 1 - Like A Smiling Kanye
Basically, the key to rocking anything like Kanye is looking like you just don’t give a @*#% what anyone else thinks about you. I mean, the man didn’t even bother to artfully tie that scarf around his neck. He’s such a superstar in his own mind that draping a scarf around his neck and buttoning it under his blazer is style enough. Kanye didn’t name a song “I Am a God” for nothing.