Confirmed: iPhone 8 Will Be Waterproof & Have Wireless Charging

iPhone 8 rumours started surfacing in 2016, with whispers of curved OLED displays, stainless steel casing, and the long-awaited ‘edge-to-edge’ screen. Now Robert Hwang, the CEO of iPhone manufacturer Wistron Corp, has confirmed two of the most pervasive rumours: the iPhone 8 will be waterproof and feature wireless charging capabilities.

“Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit,” Hwang told reporters after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting this week.

Apple’s 10th anniversary device will also reportedly swap aluminium chassis for glass and boast an “almost” bezel-less face. A vertically-aligned rear camera, shared in leaked images by reddit user kamikasky, seems to support speculation that the phone will support augmented reality.

Rumours continue to swirl that we’ll be getting the curved edge-to-edge display, which would likely integrate the home button, touch ID (or a new front-facing facial recognition laser scanner), and front camera into the screen itself.

