Confirmed: iPhone 8 Will Be Waterproof & Have Wireless Charging

Robert Hwang, CEO of iPhone manufacturer Wistron Corp, has confirmed two of the most pervasive iPhone 8 rumours.

228 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit

iPhone 8iPhone 8 rumours started surfacing in 2016, with whispers of curved OLED displays, stainless steel casing, and the long-awaited ‘edge-to-edge’ screen. Now Robert Hwang, the CEO of iPhone manufacturer Wistron Corp, has confirmed two of the most pervasive rumours: the iPhone 8 will be waterproof and feature wireless charging capabilities.

“Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit,” Hwang told reporters after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting this week.

Apple’s 10th anniversary device will also reportedly swap aluminium chassis for glass and boast an “almost” bezel-less face. A vertically-aligned rear camera, shared in leaked images by reddit user kamikasky, seems to support speculation that the phone will support augmented reality.

Rumours continue to swirl that we’ll be getting the curved edge-to-edge display, which would likely integrate the home button, touch ID (or a new front-facing facial recognition laser scanner), and front camera into the screen itself.

Stay tuned for more Apple news and leaks as they drop.

RELATED: Apple Leak Reveals A Radical New Design For The iPhone 8

Start Your Day The Right Way
Get D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.