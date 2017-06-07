Inside Jon Stewart’s Former $20M New York City Penthouse

Before giving up the glamorous Comedy Central life in favour of a New Jersey farm-turned-animal-sanctuary, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart called this luxe Tribeca penthouse home. The property is now on sale for US$20 million.

Stewart’s former duplex pad opens with a welcoming foyer gallery that leads to an enormous loft-like living room, over 37 feet in length and flooded with light from 8 large windows. The main living space also includes an adjoining media room, and a large open kitchen. Off the foyer is a hallway that contains a powder room, a coat closet, a large storage room, and a full bedroom suite facing St. John’s Park.

The second floor centres around a more casual living room with an adjoining home office, a dining area and kitchenette, a bedroom and bathroom, and a “dreamy landscaped terrace”. It’s also home to the master bedroom suite, which comprises a bedroom, en suite bathroom, and two roomy walk-in closets. There are two additional bedroom suites surrounding a library and a laundry room, for a total of 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Last but not least, another stairway leads up to a “rooftop observation terrace” that offers superb views of Manhattan. The listing suggests it’s “the perfect perch for an urban farm.” We think it could also be an ideal spot for your daily “moment of zen.”

Stewart bought the property in 2005 for US$5.8 million and sold it in 2014 for US$17.5 million. Its next owner will have to drop a couple million more if they want the comedian’s not-so-sloppy seconds.