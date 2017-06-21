TUDOR Hosts A Daring Night Out At The Dark Mofo Festival

When TUDOR recently launched their #BornToDare campaign they didn’t take the motto lightly.

Having enlisted football megastar David Beckham as its new ambassador, the Swiss watchmaker continued to push the boundaries in their Australian debut of their 2017watch collection with a collaboration between Hobart’s eclectic Dark MOFO winter festival.

Billed as Tasmania’s largest contemporary musical festival in winter, the night attractions draw in thousands from all over Australia through a presentation of arts across all mediums. From sound to light to dance to striking visuals, everything was left to the imagination of those who dared to create. If you could dream it, it was there to amuse and surprise.

This in turn served as the perfect platform for TUDOR to fly a lucky group of guests down to experience the new collection whilst simultaneously immersing themselves in the night time festivities which included indoor tennis, laughing yoga and gratuitous karaoke.

It all kicked off with an intimate dinner that was finely prepared at Hobart’s Franklin and hosted by Tudor’s head honcho Patrick Boutellier and Archibald-winning artist Vincent Fantauzzo. The pair, along with Dark MOFO’s curator chatted about the synergy between the watchmaker and the event which couldn’t be more different in heritage, and yet similar in its motivations.

The night was capped off with a bit of fun with guests being able to explore the night festivities, pop-up bars and bands whilst taking in the sights and sounds of Tasmania’s winter solace.

Browse through the gallery to see how the night panned out alongside TUDOR’s finest pieces from its current 2017 collection.