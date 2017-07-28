Prepare your wardrobe for an all out assault from this week’s best dressed men of the celebrity world.

There’s a bit of everything in this edition from the immaculately suited Hugh Jackman to a lighter ensemble by Superman himself, Henry Cavill. Making sure the boundaries of sartorial flair are being pushed this week are Lewis Hamilton who rocked up to a Vogue dinner event in a bright crimson suit sans the tie. Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort also went all out in a grey and pink check suit which works well with the context of the film.

Looking after the casual wear for men this week are Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Harry Styles and Jensen Ackles who have provided more than enough inspiration from the patterned shirts to the simple chambray. It’s all good, baby. Now get your naked ass dressed.