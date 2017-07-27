Prepare those free-flowing locks, men. The month’s freshest haircuts are in and there’s enough killer styles here to last you an entire year on rotation.

The idea is simple. Every month we hunt down the world’s coolest celebrities so that you can get your fix of follicular inspiration from those in the know. We’re talking about the best men’s haircuts that won’t leave you walking out of your next barber appointment like Hans Moleman.

Leading the way this fine month of July is Harry Styles who continues to work the shorter style (in comparison to his signature long locks) after his starring role in Dunkirk. Think of it as a cross between the surfer and preppy vibe.

Following that we have funny man Steve Carrell who has seemingly taken a page out of Ryan Gosling’s style book from Crazy Stupid Love with a gentleman’s cut that also proves why silver foxes do it better.

Along for the ride are also a host of immaculately-groomed men including Rob Pattinson, Jensen Ackles, Liam Hemsworth, Dave Franco, Hugh Jackman, Jon Hamm, Harry Shum Jr., The Weeknd and many more.

Your next appointment with the barber is going to be sah-weet. For more inspiration hit up the coolest men’s hairstyles of June.