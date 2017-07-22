Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [22.07.17]

The best sneaker releases this week are short but highly sought after thanks to a massive drop from Nike’s retro Air Max portfolio.

It’s all about the Air Max 97 and it now comes in 12 new colourways to satisfy any old school sneaker head. At the present end of the spectrum we’ve got the Mariah Flyknit Racer in a fresh colourway, whilst Adidas have come out with their latest ClimaCool and Swift silhouettes.

Rounding it out are New Balance with a deconstructed silhouette in the 997R and Nike with a new colourway of the Air Max Zero SE.