Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [22.07.17]

Welcome to your weekend fire.

1 of 7|Nike|Air Max 97 - $TBC - LINK
2 of 7|Nike|Air Max 97 - $TBC - LINK
3 of 7|Nike|Mariah Flyknit Racer ' Clear Jade' - $150 - LINK
4 of 7|Adidas Originals|Swift - $TBC - LINK
5 of 7|Adidas|ClimaCool 02/17 - CHF 119.90 - LINK
6 of 7|New Balance|997R - $180 - LINK
7 of 7|Nike|Air Max Zero SE 'Bred' - $130 - LINK

The best sneaker releases this week are short but highly sought after thanks to a massive drop from Nike’s retro Air Max portfolio. 

It’s all about the Air Max 97 and it now comes in 12 new colourways to satisfy any old school sneaker head. At the present end of the spectrum we’ve got the Mariah Flyknit Racer in a fresh colourway, whilst Adidas have come out with their latest ClimaCool and Swift silhouettes. 

Rounding it out are New Balance with a deconstructed silhouette in the 997R and Nike with a new colourway of the Air Max Zero SE.

