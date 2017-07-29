Elevate your kicks game with the best sneaker releases to drop this week. It’s an all star affair with some big names pulling together some of their most sought after silhouettes in re-release and new colourway variants.

The one you need to know about this week? The Nike OG Flyknit Trainer which finally makes its re-release since debuting back in 2012. The Oreo inspired colourway will be a hit amongst snekaerheads and minimalist fiends alike so make sure you get in quick before they all sell out (odds are when you read this they may already be sold out).

Coming in hot at the heels is the new colourway of the Adidas New York and Y-3’s futuristic take on the Pureboost silhouette. The rest of the winners this week includes the Air Max 97 in cool ‘Cobblestone’ and the ssleek Dualtone Racer in Midnight Navy.

The Ultraboost also gets an honourable mention with the latest pairs ditching the lacing system entirely for cleaner slip-on look.