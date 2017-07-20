This Is One Air Safety Video You’ll Definitely Watch

A fumbling Rowan Atkinson, a potty-mouthed Gordon Ramsay, a skittish Gillian Anderson and an unimpressed Ian McKellan and Chiwetel Ejiofor. These are just some of the big names to grace British Airways‘ latest air safety video which brings the fun back into a serious travel requisite.

Whilst most of us tend to clip on a pair of headphones and zone out the moment we’ve boarded, British Airways wants passengers to actually pay attention to the pre-flight warnings. Their answer? Mock up a casting call with British celebrities doing all of the educating alongside a bumbling and overly enthusiastic “director”.

How cringeworthingly hilarious does it get? Let’s just say the director tells Oscar nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor that his role in the commercial could be his “big break”. Yikes. The video also serves as a call to donate to the philanthropic cause known as Comic Relief.