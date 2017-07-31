They may have changed their name from Oppermann to Carl Friedrik but their approach to fine leather goods is still as exacting as ever.

Carrying on this tradition is the label’s latest Collection 3 which evokes European minimalism and refined craftsmanship across four new pieces designed to carry your goods in style.

For their latest collection Carl Friedrik took on the classic backpack and fused functionality with elegant aesthetics. The idea came about when brothers and founders Mattis and Niklas Oppermann noticed that most backpacks today were either too casual, too technical, or too extravagant for modern professionals to use on the daily grind.

More specifically, they wanted functional bags which didn’t lack the elegance to match a smart outfit, nor fashion-oriented items which focussed too much on style and provided little for a wearer’s requirements.

Collection 3 consists of two backpacks, one briefcase and a holdall bag all aimed at urban commuters and frequent flyers. As such, each piece comes with a custom powerbank integrated into the construction along with handy features like trolley straps, internal and external pockets and practical add-ons.

And rather than going all out on the extravagant leather construction, Carl Friedrik have taken into account the robustness required for travelling gear and fused Italian nylon canvas made with recycled fibers with Vachetta leather panelling. Even the zippers are titanium to ensure both strength and lightness in a elegantly understated piece.

See the collection in the gallery and find out more via Carl Friedrik.