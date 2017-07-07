Ronaldo’s New Denim Range Could Be The Most Boring Denim You’ve Ever Seen

The abomination known as ‘denim gate’ first struck fear into our minds with a double-denim-clad Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake galavanting the red carpet in post-Y2K “style”.

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo’s venture into denim wear isn’t that bad, he’s certainly putting in a damn good effort for trying. The Portuguese football star yesterday announced his new line of CR7 denim pieces for men which are…well, pretty damn underwhelming. Oh, and there’s also a pair of jeans which looks to be diamond-studded or splattered across with some suspect white substance on the front and back. Either way it’s not a good look even if your name does end in Mayweather.

The international soccer star explained in a statement that, “I don’t take myself too seriously, but I take what I do very seriously. I didn’t want it to be like any other denim line on the market.”

Oddly enough, the denim shirt Ronaldo is wearing in the campaign looks pretty standard for something that’s designed to break the mould. The result? He’s swaying perilously close to Britney x Justin denim territory with a regular denim shirt which lacks any real detail or definition and a pair of white-splattered jeans.

The CR7 denim range also includes jackets and shorts (God be with you) so here’s hoping they’re not as underwhelming as this. Ronaldo added that his denim range would appeal to the more active crowd with its lightweight construction and better flexibility – a move which Nike is already working on.

We’ll leave you with some words of wisdom from the creator himself.

“This collection is for more than just my fans. It’s for anyone who shares my values, who lives a limitless life and loves denim. That’s why it not only looks the way denim should look, it’s made to be lived in.”

Alrighty then. See the gallery to make up your own mind.