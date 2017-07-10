Daniel Craig Reportedly Set To Return For Bond 25

If the latest reports are true then 007 favourite Daniel Craig will once again return to the iconic spy role for the forthcoming Bond 25 film.

The news broke via The Mirror who reported that Craig has confirmed his participation in the project with producer Barbara Broccoli in which filming will commence next year for a 2019 release. Alongside that massive news was also reports that producers were keen to enlist the Oscar-winning services of Adele to once again helm the theme song.

The bad news? These are all just reports from an anonymous source close to the project. That particular insider has been quoted as saying:

“Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong con–sensus [sic] in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Whilst many frown upon anonymous sources in the British media, its relationship with the Bond franchise and its speculation has had a rather good track record in the past. The extended hype also comes from the fact that Craig had previously and publicly stated that he’d rather slash his wrists than make another Bond film, adding that the only thing that would bring him back is money.

Well it would appear that money is now talking. Adding to the speculation earlier this year was the involvement of Chris Nolan’s production studio Syncopy, who along with five other studios were all vying for the rights to produce the next film.

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade who wrote the hugely successful Skyfall have already signed on for Bond 25 so bringing Craig back on board with Chris Nolan helming the film could be a match made in 007 heaven. And really, it’s only fair after they gave us 2015’s clusterfuck that was Spectre, right?

Let us know what you think of Craig’s return in the comments.