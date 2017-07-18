SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

This Artist Has Reimagined Classic Typewriters As Guns

Write words, not war.

11 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8

Make words, not war. That’s the idea behind Canadian artist Eric Nado’s latest works which literally turns classic typewriters into guns. 

The typewriters, whilst long retired from service, are already cool relics in their own respect but blowing them up and turning them into assault rifles is simply next level. The makes include a Royal, Underwood, Tippa, Rheinmetall, Remington, Brother and Lettera. Each one is meticulously broken down before being reformed in the orientation of a gun as art.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Tell A Friend To Get Onboard The D'Marge Train

RELATED: Smart Guns Are Here But No One Wants To Buy Them

Look closely and you’ll notice key levers playing the part of magazines, rollers forming the barrel (and in some cases silencers) and typewriter bodies moonlighting as stocks. Most importantly though, every typewriter gun can be hung and displayed anywhere around the home with pieces currently available via Galerie C.O.A.

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.