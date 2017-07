Arguably the most fashion forward racer currently on the Formula 1 grid, Lewis Hamilton continues to push the limits both on and off track. In the past few years he’s grown new hair, had plenty of ink added, began rubbing shoulders with the A-list and now appears to resemble A$AP Rocky.

Captioned ‘who dis?’ Lewis is sports new hair braid things and what appears to be head to toe Gucci…. whilst wearing sunglasses indoors. His new album is apparently dropping soon.

Probably on Tidal.

