Struggling to make your travels look like the perfectly-curated lives of influencers on Instagram and YouTube? We can’t all be Devin Super Tramp, but GoPro is getting us closer with a new app that automatically edits your footage into ultra-sharable videos.

Stop us if this sounds familiar. You capture every amazing moment from your holiday with your GoPro, and return home with the best intentions of creating videos to share with family, friends, and social media followers. But the grind of normal life quickly gets the better of you, and you put off the project until the following week when you’re feeling more settled… and then the week after that… and then…

Before you know it, those GoPro glory days are lost on a hard drive somewhere, never to be seen again.

GoPro QuikStories is the answer to your forgotten footage woes. The new GoPro app eliminates the need for time-consuming, cumbersome editing by automatically generating videos that are designed to be shared on social networks like Instagram and Snapchat.

“QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself,” says GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. “QuikStories is the simple storytelling solution our customers have been dreaming about for years. It’s an absolute game changer.”

To make a QuikStory, users must pair their Hero 5 device with their smartphone. Opening the main GoPro app and pulling down on the home screen instantly begins the process of copying the latest footage to create the QuikStory. The transitions are automatically synced to a chosen song, which users can import from iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more. And that’s it – a push notification sends an alert when the clip is ready, and you can share it immediately in a transparent bid for social media stardom.

If you have a few editing skills tucked up your sleeve and desire deeper customisation, QuikStory also allows users to include text, add slow motion and speed effects, use alternate filters and soundtracks, and edit the video’s length.

“When you’re reviewing the footage [with QuikStories], it’s as though you captured it with the phone itself,” Woodman says. “That’s a much more compelling solution and experience than what GoPro was before QuikStories, and so we think it can weave GoPro into people’s more casual use in a way that GoPro wasn’t really relevant before because of the amount of work it took to get to the edit, to get to the story.”

If you’re lazy but a sucker for likes, download GoPro QuikStories for iOS or Android.