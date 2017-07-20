Gucci’s Latest Menswear Collection Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

How does one describe Gucci’s latest foray into menswear? Let’ say…it’s just out there.

Straight off the back of its Florence debut, Gucci Cruise has unleashed its 2018 menswear collection onto the world with some of the most eclectic and generation-bending pieces to ever wear the name. Under the creative directorship of Alessandro Michele the 2018 collection features an array of eye-grabbing colours, patterns, furs and embroidery to evoke a mod-seventies vibe blended with Italian flair.

If one thing is certain it’s definitely a polarising collection with pieces such as skirts, flared trousers, branded bumbags (fanny pack) and pink teddy bear sweaters stirring up a bit of controversy. It might not form the staple of your daily wardrobe but it sure as hell gets attention.

And maybe that’s exactly what Gucci wants.